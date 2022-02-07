David Lynch joins cast of Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg's upcoming film The Fabelmans has added acclaimed director David Lynch to its cast.

Variety reports that details on Lynch's character are under wraps. He joins a line-up that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano. This will mark the first-ever collaboration between Lynch and Spielberg.

While Lynch is probably best known for his directing work behind the camera, including episodes of his co-creation Twin Peaks, 1984's Dune, Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man, and Mulholland Drive, he has had a number of acting roles: he appeared as Gordon Cole in Twin Peaks, parts in the movies Lucky and Louie, and voice roles in Family Guy and The Cleveland Show.

Spielberg, meanwhile, directed the new adaptation of West Side Story, starring Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, and Ansel Elgort. His other recent work includes Ready Player One, The Post, The BFG, and Bridge of Spies.

The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical film that draws inspiration from Spielberg's childhood in Arizona. Gabriel LaBelle stars as Sammy Fabelman, an aspiring filmmaker based on a young Spielberg. Julia Butters plays his sister Anne, while Dano plays Sammy's father, Williams plays his mother, and Rogen plays his uncle.

The film marks the first time since 2001's AI: Artificial Intelligence that Spielberg has been involved with penning the script – he takes on screenwriting duties alongside Tony Kushner, who also wrote Spielberg's West Side Story and Lincoln.

The Fabelmans is set for release this November 23. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of 2022's upcoming major movie release dates to get planning those theater trips.