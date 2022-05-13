Dan Stevens reuniting with Adam Wingard for Godzilla vs. Kong 2

Dan Stevens has nabbed the first major role in Godzilla vs. Kong 2.

The sequel, which is set to be the next installment in Legendary's ever-expanding Monsterverse film franchise, will subsequently see him reunite with its predecessor's director Adam Wingard, who he previously worked with on action-thriller The Guest. Production is slated to begin this summer in Australia.

According to Deadline, the publication that broke the casting news, little is known about the movie's plot so far – other than the fact that the titular beasts will be back for more brawling, of course. Having opened in theaters in March 2021, Godzilla vs. Kong earned $468 million at the global box office, which is some feat considering that it also bowed day-and-date on HBO Max.

Released in 2014, The Guest saw Stevens play a mysterious soldier, who rocks up to the Peterson's family home one evening and introduces himself as David, a friend of their late son who died in action. Soon after David's arrival in town, though, a series of seemingly accidental deaths occur, causing the clan to become suspicious of their visitor.

Stevens has also appeared in titles such as Downton Abbey, Gaslit, The Rental, Apostle, Beauty and the Beast, Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga, and Legion.

As it stands, there is no word on when Godzilla vs. Kong 2, or whatever it winds up being called, will reach cinemas. For more info on what films will be coming out soon, check out our roundup of the biggest upcoming movies in 2022, from Top Gun: Maverick to Jurassic World Dominion and Lightyear.