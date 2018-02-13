Daily NewsRadar: Five Nights at Freddy's movie, Superman's black suit, WarGames and more

Mondays are always painful, so forget about your day and sink your eyeballs into a bath of steaming hot news.

Five Nights at Freddy's movie gets the magic touch from Harry Potter director

Horror studio Blumhouse Productions has revealed that Chris Columbus will write and direct its adaptation of the teddy focused horror game. Yes, the same Chris Columbus who directed the Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets installments of the Harry Potter movies. He also wrote The Goonies and Gremlins, which is a perfect fit for the Five Nights at Freddy's material.

Mr. Columbus, are you ready for Freddy? #FiveNightsatFreddys pic.twitter.com/4F7QEnw16xFebruary 12, 2018

WarGames is back with a Her Story twist and "hanging out"

Remember the 80s movie WarGames? The one where the gamer kid has to prevent "Global Thermonuclear War" by outsmarting an AI? Well it's back in (appropriately) videogame form, with Sam Barlow - creator of Her Story - at the helm. He's teased "most of the content is the kids hanging out online and chatting" and we should get more details on it next week.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance proves the middle ages were hardcore

This massive RPG has everything you'd expect from the usual role-playing fare, but instead of dragons and orcs it has historical accuracy and esystems deep enough to drown a giraffe. You play as commoner Henry in medieval Bohemia, and, as you can see from the launch trailer, it's not all ale and good times. The game is out tomorrow on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC.

Superman's super emo suit stars in this Justice League deleted scene

At first glance there's not much to see in this deleted scene except Henry Cavill's chiseled jawline, but look behind around 20 seconds in. That's right, the black Superman suit. Sadly, according to Justice League's cinematographer Fabian Wagner, all the scenes with Cavill actually wearing it were cut.

