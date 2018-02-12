"That’s the way to end… Holy f**k" – The internet (and Lorca) react to the Star Trek Discovery finale

Star Trek Discovery season 1 is in the books. And the run, filled with twists, turns (and Terrans), came to an end in some style. Twitter was ablaze with adulation for the series and, hey, the entire main cast even got their fingertips ready for some mighty fine live tweeting. Good thing, too, as there was a lot to talk about… (spoilers follow)

In space, no one can hear you squeeee

Let’s start at the end. Yes, that ending. The season finale may have lacked the visceral violence and heart-pounding action of previous episodes but, honestly, who cares when you have a twist that cool? The USS Enterprise is here, baby: bring on Discovery season 2

Star Trek Discovery ending had me like.... pic.twitter.com/VvxkBnjD4e12 February 2018

#DiscoParty. No THAT’S the way to end. Holy fuck. SPOILER ALERT: Are you kidding me? The #Enterprise??!! #Pike??!!!! I can’t believe we have to wait till 2020 for the next episode. #LLAP everyone, and thanks for watching us - it’s been a privilege to serve. And lie. And kill.12 February 2018

Star Trek Discovery What a Finale Ending 🖖12 February 2018

Holy smokes, Tilly

This week, on the Klingon homeworld, Tilly began experimenting with a very different kind of plant. She didn’t quite go all 420 FOR LYF but the engineer breathlessly trying to explain Georgiou’s betrayal to Michael while, umm, under the influence certainly ranks as one of the show’s funniest to date.

Tilly getting high FTW! @may_wise did you have to do any research to pull that off??? #StarTrekDiscovery #DiscoParty12 February 2018

HIGH ON LIFE BABY#legalizeit https://t.co/LHnVAGNLaW12 February 2018

That does it. I’m getting high with Tilly. #StarTrekDiscovery #DiscoParty12 February 2018

"first of all, um, i'm very high" WHY ARE TILLY'S LINES THIS EP SO ICONIC12 February 2018

#SaruForCaptain

Almost cruelly overlooked at times – we know the Discovery was on its way to pick up its new captain – Saru surely deserves to sit in the captain’s chair for good? Everyone else thinks so too, so there. Make it so.

Saru for captain! #saruforcaptain #StarTrekDiscovery #StarTrek #StarTrekDIscoParty12 February 2018

"Commander Saru, The First Kelpien To Receive The Medal Of Honor" @actordougjones #StarTrekDiscovery #Season1Finale #DiscoParty #KlingonEmpire #CaptainGeorgiou @startrekcbs @StarTrek @StarTrekRoom @StarTrekNetflix12 February 2018

Star Trek Discovery characters, tiered:Tilly, SaruStamets...that is all12 February 2018

My only real complaint tonight is that I think Saru has earned the captain's chair for good. #StarTrekDiscovery12 February 2018

The bore war

The Klingon war is over. That’s it, folks, time to go home. While it was probably the low-point of the entire run (seriously, everything’s all wrapped up that easily?) we did get to see, umm, a double-dicked Klingon. So that’s something?

So thats it with the 1st Season of #StarTrekDiscoveryThe ending is so bad!! The Klingon war wich is pretty much the main motive of the entire season is explained away in few sentences ... pic.twitter.com/FNxzZfWvNT12 February 2018

the season finale was a bit underwhelming of #StarTrekDiscovery i was hoping for something "more" but with it suppose to be the "prime universe" i guess you can't go blow up the klingon homeworld!12 February 2018

This Klingon war was shit. Go watch Deep Soace Nine for war stories.12 February 2018

Star Trek Discovery almost has an Orionian penis in it, and an implied Klingon double-penis, if that helps.The finale is mainly penis, for Dan.12 February 2018

Season 1: How good was it?

Now that the first 15 episodes are done with, we can look back fondly (and not so fondly, in some cases) on Star Trek Discovery’s debut season. The best Trek season ever? An awful mess? This being the internet, it’s all of that – and more.

1st Season of Star Trek: Discovery in the books. Season Finale was a bit choppy but overall a pretty good freshman season with twists/turns. 👍12 February 2018

Just finished watching season 1 of #StarTrekDiscovery. It’s shaping up to be my favorite Star Trek series since Deep Space 9. Hella dark, more violent, cool sci-fi effects, great sound design, fleshed out story. It’s got everything you’d want in a modern ST series. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/x0yOot4Y7h12 February 2018

Star Trek Discovery: the best first season of any Star Trek series.12 February 2018

Well, that was one shitty season finale for #Discovery. But I guess it fits in with a large portion of the rest of the season #StarTrek12 February 2018

I loved all of Star Trek: Discovery! Enjoyed the whole season! Cried in the last ep!12 February 2018

