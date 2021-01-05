Cyberpunk 2077 players discover a new reference to Ciri in Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 players think they've found a new reference to The Witcher 3's Ciri in Night City.

As first picked up on by Nintendo Smash, there's a particular quest in Cyberpunk 2077 which involves protagonist V waking up near the top of the Badlands Dam, and seeing what looks like a swallow resting near them. Seasoned Witcher fans might already know that Ciri's elven name of Zireael roughly translates to Swallow in English (and is also the name of the sword gifted to her by Geralt).

However, IGN points out that according to Cyberpunk 2077's in-game lore, all birds have been exterminated from the world that Night City is a part of. The 'Avian Extermination Act', detailed in a text log, was responsible for the destruction of all birdlife within an 18-mile radius of Night City due to infection, so it's extremely notable that this swallow-like bird is the only bird whatsoever that you see in CD Projekt's game.

Of course, this actually isn't the first time that Ciri has been alluded to in Night City. At the very beginning of Cyberpunk 2077, you can find a magazine in the Corpo life path which depicts the character from The Witcher 3 on the front cover as an illustration. This easter egg was unearthed shortly after Cyberpunk 2077 launched in December, making this new easter egg the second reference to the character in the game.

If you're wondering why everyone's so eager to find Ciri in Cyberpunk 2077, it's because the character seems to hint at the world of Night City in The Witcher 3. Near the conclusion of Geralt's adventure, Ciri makes mention of having been to a futuristic city while hopping through worlds, sparking speculation from players expecting Ciri to appear in CD Projekt's new game.

