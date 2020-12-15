Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer and DLC will be discussed "early next year"

In an emergency board call, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński has said it's "too early to judge" what might happen with Cyberpunk 2077's DLC and multiplayer.

As first picked up on by Reddit earlier this morning on December 15, Kiciński and other CD Projekt leads held an emergency meeting to address the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One, which the company apologised for earlier this week. When asked about what might happen with the game's planned DLC and multiplayer component, Kiciński said that it's "too early to judge," but added that "it's ahead of us, so we don't know yet. We are now focused on improving Cyberpunk and will discuss it early next year."

"About multiplayer, first and foremost we haven't declared any date yet, and as I said before it's hard to judge now," Kiciński said of of Cyberpunk 2077's planned multiplayer mode. "We're in a situation which wasn't planned, and we'll have to reassess where we are, and that's the plan for January. So now we are managing the situation of the single-player, we are working on patches and communication, and to refocus on gamers. We have to sit and discuss."

Before Cyberpunk 2077 launched, CD Projekt revealed that several DLC expansions and a multiplayer mode were in the works for the game. The developer has previously talked about the multiplayer mode not releasing before 2021 at the very earliest, and the reveal of the DLC expansions was delayed prior to Cyberpunk 2077 launching last week.

The emergency meeting by CD Projekt's leadership follows a fairly disastrous launch on PS4 and Xbox One. Yesterday on December 14, the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account apologised for the bugs and glitches on the PS4 and Xbox One version of the game, offering to help players refund their purchases while also outlining a slate of updates planned to help both versions. However, players on PS4 and PS5 have reported encountering issues when trying to get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 through Sony's customer service.

