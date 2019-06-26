Cyberpunk 2077 minigames: Hacking, car racing, boxing, and target range explained

Cyberpunk 2077 minigames will fill out your time in Night City beyond the eternal chase for eurodollars and near-future romance. Though developer CD Projekt Red is remaining cagey in just how much gameplay it shows off for its new open-world RPG, it allowed a pair of its employees to answer fan questions about the game submitted via Tumblr. One of those questions was about what kind of Cyberpunk 2077 minigames players can participate in, and it sounds like there will be all kinds of ways to fruitfully while away the hours.

Senior level designer Miles Tost started off by expanding on how the hacking minigame will work in Cyberpunk 2077. Don't worry, this isn't another perfunctory "wiggle the thumbsticks until you find the sweet spot" filler segment. Tost said Cyberpunk 2077's hacking minigame will make the process of subverting systems more challenging, engaging, and rewarding to boot. Get it, boot, like booting up a computer? Hahhh.

"A cool thing about this minigame is that it's not a binary thing, it's not so much about success and failure so much as how big you win," Tost explained. "The fantasy behind it being that the better you are at this hacking procedure, the more control you get over the actual network that you're hacking. And that manifests in additional rewards on top of your main objective, being added to you and maybe your inventory."

Depending on your playstyle, hacking could be just as important to your character as their trigger finger, letting you get around obstacles and directly mess with your cyber-enhanced opponents. Don't worry if your shooting skills get a little rusty after de-rezzing all that ICE, because another minigame will let you head to the shooting range to practice with your gunsmith pal Wilson.

"Another thing you might do - because vehicles play a big part in our game, and you are in Night City, the city of neon - so of course you're invited to engage in some car racing activities. So you'll be able to race your car through the city," Tost added. We even saw a little first-person motorcycle riding in the latest gameplay footage, though Tost didn't say whether we'll be able to race those around too. But wait, there's more!

"On top of that, you can also do boxing matches," Sasko said. "I don't know if you remember the first trailer we had shown, there was the big dude getting broken by this robot. So you can actually fight it in a boxing minigame. It's like a series of matches that you can attend."

That sounds like enough to keep us busy for quite a while even without the story and side missions bit. However, the devs didn't say anything about giving an exhaustive list of Cyberpunk 2077 minigames, so if you're still holding out hope for a dystopian future equivalent of Gwent, don't abandon your dreams just yet.

