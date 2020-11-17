Cyberpunk 2077 leaked PS4 box seemingly reveals it will come on two discs

Cyberpunk 2077 seemingly comes on two Blu-Ray discs according to a supposedly leaked image of a PS4 box.

The image of the box surfaced on Reddit from user Mikeymorphin, who claims to work at a company that has received promo display items for Cyberpunk 2077. An additional post from the same user shows the back cover of what appears to be the PS4 case, along with a close-up shot of the contents included with the game, which lists "2x Blu-Ray discs".

Currently, lots of online pre-order store listings also detail the contents players will receive, with many honing in on the fact that it mentions you'll get game discs. The additional content shown on the leaked image also matches up to those listed on official stores, with pre-order bonus extras such as postcards, stickers, a map, and a world compendium.

While this could be a mockup, it does seem to fall in line with what's listed elsewhere. Given the size and scale of the CD Projekt Red's upcoming RPG, it also wouldn't be so surprising to see it land on more than one disc. Other recent expansive adventures have also come on multiple discs in the past, with the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, The Last of Us 2, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake all having one data disc for installation, and one play disc included.

With the game still due to launch on December 11, many have also been wondering how much space they'll need to have on their consoles to jump into Night City. On the back of the case, you can see the Cyberpunk 2077 install size requires a minimum of 70GB, which is pretty hefty. Previously, a PlayStation store listing suggested it be would around 80GB.

