Cyberpunk 2077 language support explained: Here's where each one is available

Cyberpunk 2077 language support on consoles has been confirmed and broken down by region, thanks to a new support post from CD Projekt Red.
The upcoming open-world RPG will support at least 10 voiceover languages at launch and many more text languages. However, only certain languages will be available with each version of the game on PS4 and Xbox One, depending on what region it's from. To make sure players get the right version for them, CD Projekt Red posted a rundown of which regional versions support which languages.
These details go for both the digital and physical versions. Also note that CD Projekt Red says details are "coming soon" on Korean voice acting as well, so it sounds like it may be added to Cyberpunk 2077 via a post-launch update.
Americas
Included countries: North and Latin America
Voiceover: English, Brazilian Portuguese, and French
Text: English, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish, French, and Polish
Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East
Included countries: Poland, UK, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, India, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, North Macedonia, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan
Voiceover: English, Russian, and Polish
Text: Russian, Czech, Hungarian, English, Polish, Arabic, and Turkish
Europe, Oceania, and South Korea
Included countries: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Malta, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand
Voiceover: English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish
Text: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, and Korean
Japan
Voiceover: English and Japanese
Text: English and Japanese
Asia
Included countries: Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia
Voiceover: English and Chinese
Text: English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Thai
