Leaked Cyberpunk 2077 footage confirms an epic cameo appearance

More and more Cyberpunk 2077 leaks are appearing online now that various retailers have broken the official street date, and one leaked scene confirms a cameo appearance from a top game developer. You know what that means: if you want to go into the game with no knowledge whatsoever so that you can discover this character on your own, now's the time to turn back.

Behold, the spoiler barrier. Stop reading if you don't want to know more!

Yes, it's Hideo Kojima. The Metal Gear Solid director turned studio founder is a fittingly artsy character in Cyberpunk 2077 , and his in-game appearance is a dead ringer. Reddit user Axepirate shared a screenshot of Kojima's character lounging on a couch, and a quick Google search will turn up slightly more spoiler-y footage of him talking about movies, which is absolutely bang-on for the film enthusiast. While this is still leaked footage, it already looks pretty cool.

A Kojima cameo wasn't entirely unexpected. Cyberpunk 2077 is full of celebrity faces, for one, and developer CD Projekt Red flirted with the idea of a Kojima appearance earlier this year . Shortly after Death Stranding, Kojima's latest and weirdest release, came to PC, CD Projekt released a mock-up of what Kojima might look like in Night City. As it turns out, that was more than just a mock-up; it's pretty much exactly how Kojima looks in this leaked footage, right down to the crisp creases on his pants. He's traded the Akira-style bike in the mock-up for a comfy couch, though, which is probably for the best. I can't imagine lounging on a motorcycle would be very comfy.