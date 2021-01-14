Cyberpunk 2077 GOG version is nearly 50% off

You can get the Cyberpunk 2077 GOG version for nearly half off the retail price with this deal from Eneba .

A key for Cyberpunk 2077 on GOG is currently at $38.17, the lowest price we've seen the fairly new game yet. Actually, we've almost exclusively seen Cyberpunk 2077 at full price (aside from any Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals), so this is a major deal for PC players. It's not only rarely on sale, but it's now on sale for almost 50% off. Considering Cyberpunk 2077 only released a few months ago, and was one of the most anticipated games of 2020, this is an absolutely bonkers deal.

According to the Eneba listing, this is a global key that can be activated in the United States and elsewhere. You'll redeem the digital key on GOG, and remember that this is a DRM-free version of the PC game. Head here to buy it now from Eneba .

CD Projekt Red recently released an apology video explaining Cyberpunk 2077's controversial launch and promising that devs are prioritizing PC performance and visual fidelity. Considering the announcement, and the fact that a Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update isn't coming until late 2021 , PC players may want to jump on this deal ASAP. CD Projekt Red has plans to release two patches between now and the free DLCs due later in the year, so you'll eventually enjoy a higher-quality version of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 certainly has its fair share of game-breaking and baffling glitches, but it's still a AAA game that just released, and this is a deal that will snag it for almost half off the retail price.