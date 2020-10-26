Cyberpunk 2077 developer addresses fan concerns over cut content

A CD Projekt Red developer has addressed fan concerns over Cyberpunk 2077 cut content.

Senior level designer, Miles Tost spoke on the matter in the Cyberpunk Discord server reassuring concerned fans and explaining that they shouldn’t be worried about the final product.

In the statement Tost said, “Cutting features and scope is a very normal part of development. You can witness it so openly with our game, because we happily gave in to community wishes and showed you that 2018 demo.”

He went on to say, “Of course we iterate and change stuff and of course we also will have ideas that sound great on paper but then don't end up working out well in the game with all the other features.”

The response came because of comparisons made between recent trailers and a demo of Cyberpunk 2077 that was first shown in 2018, with rumours of cut content circulating, as well as Cyberpunk 2077's development being compared to the process of making The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The reasoning behind this may be because of how CDPR have been marketing Cyberpunk 2077 in comparison to the way they marketed Witcher 3 before it’s release in 2015. CDPR have been consistently keeping the community up to date with behind-the-scenes looks at Cyberpunk 2077, with the Night City Wire series playing a huge part in that aspect.

Tost spoke on comparisons to Witcher 3 saying, “(In the) Witcher 3 we also cut a ton of stuff, but in the end all of it made the game better - now I understand, this is disappointing for everyone when it happens and also difficult to understand without all the context of [a] development environment, but in this case I just kindly ask you for your trust.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on all platforms November 19 2020, and will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, concept art of the map has leaked online.