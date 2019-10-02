Crash Team Racing is getting a spooky new Grand Prix season

The latest Grand Prix season for Crash Team Racing is taking you straight to spoopy town with a brand new track called Nina's Nightmare, new karts, and a handful of evergreen updates that players have been asking for. Let's get into all of the creepy crawlies you'll be able to enjoy in the new Grand Prix season.

First, this season is bringing it with a ton of new rewards that you can get by completing challenges and earning Nitro, as well as a new challenge type called Ghost Hunt. During the entire Grand Prix season, breaking certain crates will release a ghost that you'll have to catch up to and capture. Why not try and collect some ghosts with three new characters? CTR is getting Nina Cortez, Dr. N. Brio, and Komodo Moe for this season. Nina is in Nitro Gauge while Dr. N. Brio and Komodo Moe will be in the Pit Stop.

(Image credit: Activision)

Nina is getting her very own track, too. Nina's Nightmare will take you through "misty marshes, eerie gardens, and twisted hallways of a haunted manor," and tasks you with avoiding pumpkins that spit green ooze that can stop you dead in your tracks. Apparently there's also a spider pumpkin (ew).

The new Grand Prix season will also bring three new karts "to give your competition the chills." Get behind the wheel of the Nautilus, the Skull Rider, or the Phantom, which is based on the Organ Grinder from Crash Tag Team Racing. Get your hands on some new themed items as well, including kart flair and some very apropos skins (I'm personally invested in Polar wearing rain gear).

The game is also introducing some updates that will drop alongside the Spooky Grand Prix. You'll now be able to select your favorite Driving Style regardless of which character you want to race with, and there's also the addition of a new Drift driving style (that makes five to choose from now). The existing driving styles have been renamed, as well, for clarity's sake. 'Beginner' is now called 'Turn', 'Intermediate A' is 'Balanced', 'Intermediate B' is 'Acceleration' and 'Advanced is now called 'Speed.' Selecting the sixth Driving Style option ('Classic') will default to your character's original Driving Style.

The Spooky Grand Prix will launch on October 4 at 7am PT / 10 am ET / 3pm BST. Get ready to get speedy and spoopy!