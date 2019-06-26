How to get 101% in Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled has a lot of players stumped, but it's actually been a thing since the original game. In fact, you could get 102% in the 1998 release! Crash Team Racing 101% isn't an easy accomplishment to pull off though, because only the best Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled racers are going to be able to pull it off. Start your engines, because here's how to get 101% in Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled.

How to get 101% in Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled

(Image credit: Activision)

In order to be the very best of the best and get Crash Team Racing 101%, you need to make sure you've first got 100% in the Adventure mode by completing the following:

Beat all the bosses in Adventure Mode, including Nitros Oxide

Beat all CTR Challenges in Adventure Mode

Beat all Relic Challenges in Adventure Mode

Beat all Crystal Challenges in Adventure Mode

Beat all Gem Cups in Adventure Mode

Beat Nitros Oxide again

When you've done all of this, you should be at 100%. Now to earn 101% in Crash Team Racing, you need to tackle the Relic Challenges again and ensure you get at least the Gold Relic in each of them. This will earn you 101%, and you're one step closer to being the best of the best.

"But what about 102%?!" I hear you cry. Worry not (actually you should probably worry because this is hard), for we have the answer to that too. Go back to all of the Relic Challenges and this time, you have to earn the Platinum Relic in each one. Manage this and voila! Crash Team Racing 102% will be yours. Good luck!