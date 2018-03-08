Popular

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy brings the wumpa to Nintendo Switch on July 10

Crash is back (again).

As suspected, the Crash Bandicoot will indeed be making his way to consoles other than PlayStation later this year. The first confirmed new home for the wild-eyed marsupial is Nintendo Switch - you'll be able to play Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy both at home and on the go with Nintendo's console starting July 10.

The news was confirmed during the March 8 Nintendo Direct, though it doesn't seem as if there will be any special features for this new version. Sorry, everyone holding out hope for a Crash amiibo.

Still, the game has plenty to offer on its own, with completely remastered visuals and music for Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. The level data, however, is the same - which means those jumps and pitfalls are just as you remember them. Well, almost - new physics and collision detection means that some jumps are harder to pull off, and Crash is more likely to fall into a bottomless pit. Then again, these games were never easy.

In any case, look forward to marsupial madness on July 10. 

Sam Prell

Sam has a soft spot for MOBAs, MMOs, and emo music. Forever a farm boy, forever a '90s kid.