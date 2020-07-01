Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time developer confirms it will have no microtransactions

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time developer Toys for Bob has confirmed the upcoming sequel in the series will have no microtransactions.

In a recent tweet, Toys for Bob addressed some confusion caused by recent reports surrounding Crash Bandicoot 4, and confirmed that there will be "no microtransactions" in the game. The confusion appears to have been caused by the Microsoft store page, which lists "in-app purchases". The developer also added that all digital versions of the game will include free "Totally Tubular" cosmetic skins as a bonus. These skins may be what the in-app purchases listing is referring to.

We're seeing confusion about #MTX in @CrashBandicoot 4 and want to be 💎 clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in #Crash4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game.June 30, 2020

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was officially revealed last month, with a debut announcement trailer confirming that the return of Crash Bandicoot will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One on October 2, 2020. As a new platforming adventure in a similar vein to the classic games in the series, the fourth installment will let you play as Crash and Coco, and you can even gain a new perspective on levels by playing as the original antagonist, Dr. Neo Cortex. Along with performing a variety of new moves, the game will also include Retro and Modern modes.

Interestingly, the PlayStation store page lists "offline multiplayer (2-4 players)" among its key features . This seems to suggest that the next Crash Bandicoot adventure will feature some kind of multiplayer element, but we don't yet know what this will look like. Previously, the main games in the series have been single-player only, so it'll be interesting to see just what this will shape up to be when the game launches later this year.

