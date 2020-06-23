Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will have some kind of local multiplayer

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will feature local multiplayer for up to four players.

The PlayStation Store page for the newly revealed game includes the detail, listing "offline multiplayer (2-4 players)" as one of Crash Bandicoot 4's key features, as spotted by GameRevolution . Whether you're a dyed-in-the-orange-fur Crash Bandicoot fan from the original PlayStation days or you came aboard with the remastered Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy , this news probably has a big cartoon question mark hanging over your head.

The previous main Crash games have been single-player only experiences. Sure, you could pass the controller back and forth whenever you die for that old-school co-op experience, but there was no formal system in the game for it. And while developer Toys For Bob has confirmed that you'll be able to swap between Crash and Coco at any time while playing Crash 4, which could indicate room for a drop-in/drop-out co-op mode, that only covers two players.

The broader Crash franchise has had plenty of multiplayer experiences - just look at Crash Team Racing and Crash Bash - so there's plenty of precedent for gathering the whole gang for some bandicoot hijinks. But it looks like we'll have to wait a while longer to see what form that takes for the more traditional platforming experience of Crash Bandicoot 4.

Personally, I'm always down for a good old-fashioned minigame collection: who can break the most stuff without blowing themselves up on a nitro crate, who can do the best "WOAHWOAHWOAH" impression into the microphone, that sort of thing.