Cowboy Bebop lands in comic books with original series arriving alongside Netflix show

The hit anime series Cowboy Bebop is coming to comic books, thanks in a unique way to Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation.

Scheduled to debut this December, Titan Comics' Cowboy Bebop: The Comic Series will feature the bounty hunter crew as they chase down an ex-gang member who possesses a vest that gives them "unlimited luck." The four-issue series will be written by Dan Watters, and drawn by Lamar Mathurin.

(Image credit: Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau (Titan Publishing))

Set roughly one hundred years in the future, Cowboy Bebop follows three bounty hunters (called 'cowboys') who travel across the universe hunting down criminals and fulfilling tasks for hire. The original anime series became a quick hit when it debuted in the late '90s, for its stylish and spunky take on space adventure.

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop series stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Danielle Pineda as Faye Valentine.

According to the Cowboy Bebop comic announcement, this deal is between Titan and Netflix - so expect the comic books to be based on the live-action version of Cowboy Bebop (as opposed to the original anime).

Although this will be Cowboy Bebop's formal debut in comic books, it was adapted previously in manga on two occasions - a two-volume adaptation by Cain Kuga called Cowboy Bebop: Shooting Star, and then followed by a three-volume original Cowboy Bebop series by Yutaka Nanten. English editions of these manga were published in the early '00s, but they are long out of print.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In addition to the comic book series, Titan plans on publishing a Cowboy Bebop prose novel set before the TV series called Cowboy Bebop: A Syndicate Story: Red Planet Requiem, and a coffee table artbook titled Cowboy Bebop: Making the Netflix Series.

The live-action Cowboy Bebop show debuts November 19 on Netflix, and the comic book series is scheduled to begin in December, with a four-issue collection already penciled in for May 2022.