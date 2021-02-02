Control PS5 ray-tracing video stars Jesse Faden's eyeball, and it's looking good

A new Control PS5 ray-tracing video highlights the next-gen level of detail you get with the game's new Graphics mode by zeroing in on reflections in Jesse Faden's eyeball.

The brief video was flagged on Reddit as a demonstration of Control's next-gen Graphics mode. Control was one of Nvidia's RTX showcase games when it launched on PC, so it's cool to see the console version's ray-tracing in action.

Control: Ultimate Edition's next-gen upgrade launched today for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The new version offers a Graphics mode with ray-tracing and a Performance mode boasting 60FPS, though both modes run at 1440p upscaled to 4K. Control's PS5 ray-tracing won't come at the cost of the game's incredibly rewarding destruction physics, Sony says.

"It's worth mentioning that the impressive visual features of ray tracing are achieved without sacrificing one of Control's key features – advanced physics which enable a high level of environmental destruction," writes Remedy communications director Thomas Puha on the PlayStation Blog. "We encourage you to use the Launch ability to hurl around objects and hey, why not pile them up, too? It’s a great way to get to hard-to-reach areas and find secrets and loot."

The PS5 version also includes support for the DualSense's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, which Sony says should make the Oldest House even more immersive.

"You'll definitely 'feel' when the Pierce Service Weapon form is fully charged up through the vibrations of the right trigger," Puha says. "When using the SMG-like Spin, you can feel every bullet you spray through a very slight vibration. We especially like how subtle you can make some of these effects on the DualSense, which feels cooler than just aggressive rumble. The forms of the transforming Service Weapon feel even more distinct to use than before and give you a much more 'hands-on' feel of what it's like to be the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control."

The process of getting your hands on next-gen Control is a little complicated. If you own the Ultimate Edition on PS4 or Xbox One, you get the PS5 or Xbox Series X version for free, but if you only have the base game you'll need to pay full-price for the upgrade. Alternatively, if you're subscribed to PS Plus you can grab Control: Ultimate Edition on PS4 or PS5 for free until the end of February. Just be warned that your old Control saves won't transfer over to the next-gen version.

