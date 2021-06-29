Control is getting a multiplayer spin-off ahead of a "bigger-budget" sequel

Control developer Remedy is working on a new co-op spinoff set in the same world of weird fiction bureaucracy, and a proper new Control is now officially on the horizon as well.

Remedy revealed the news in a blog post titled "The Future of Control", which contextualizes a new deal it just announced with publisher 505 Games. The main announcement from the renewed partnership is Condor, a 4-player cooperative game which will take place in the world of Control and use its Northlight engine. PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S versions of Control have all been confirmed so far, though it sounds like work on the project is still pretty early.

"We get that there is going to be skepticism about multiplayer," Control franchise game director Mikael Kasurinen writes in the post. "But I believe we can create shared experiences without compromising the unique DNA of who we are, or the stories we want to tell. Yes, we need to re-think our angles, our techniques, our mindset, but we see it as an exciting challenge: What would a Remedy multiplayer game look like?"

Details are scarce on how Condor will play and who it will star, but Remedy shared an early piece of concept art which shows four agents waiting in line for processing at an office with a bloody body bag at their feet. We know Condor is four player PvE co-op, and there are four central characters here, so it looks like we'll be playing as a team of agents from the Federal Bureau of Control on assignments either in the field or in the depths of The Oldest House (granted, at some point it does become a fuzzy distinction).

Kasurinen wraps up the announcement by teasing "something ambitious." Remedy and 505 Games are also partnering to "to further expand the Control franchise with a bigger-budget Control-game," but it sounds like it will be even further out as their respective teams have only "outlined high-level collaboration terms" so far. In any case, it's exciting news, especially since Control now sits at the center of an expanded universe that includes Alan Wake, Quantum Break, and a ton of references to Max Payne (though not Max Payne himself, since his IP rights sadly don't belong to Remedy).