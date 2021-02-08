Cold War Zombies Firebase Z Wonder Weapon: how to get the RAI K-84

If you want to get the Cold War Zombies Firebase Z Wonder Weapon there are a few options, one of which involves a dartboard. You can get the RAI K-84 by assembling parts found around the map, completing trials, or from the Mystery Box. However, with all that choice what's the best, or guaranteed way, to grab the Wonder Weapon? Coming up we're going to outline the best way of getting it. Following these steps to craft the RAI K-84 Wonder Weapon is the easiest and most sure fire way, and in this guide we’ll walk you through finding all the parts you need. That includes how to solve the Cold War Zombies dartboard puzzle.

Here’s how to get the Black Ops Cold War Zombies Firebase Z Wonder Weapon.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies guide | Black Ops Cold War Zombies Easter Egg walkthrough | The best guns in Cold War Zombies | How to upgrade DIE Shockwave in Cold War Zombies

1. Go through the Firebase Z teleporter

(Image credit: Activision)

As soon as the mission starts, you’ll want to take out zombies and gather enough points to go across the street and upstairs to the teleporter. Use this as an opportunity to familiarize yourself with the village area of the map, as you’ll need to come back here multiple times as you play.

When you have enough points, open the door by the Quick Revive perk machine and head upstairs to make your way through the teleporter. Once you do, you’ll be teleported to the main area of Firebase Z.

2. Turn on the power

(Image credit: Activision)

When you spawn, you’ll have three indicators on your HUD - all for Aether Reactors. Your goal is to turn on the power, but in order to do so, you’ll have to activate and defend all three Reactors. Start by visiting the closest one, spend 500 points each to activate it, and defend it from the horde of zombies.

From our experience, it’s best to make sure you’ve got enough ammo and equipment before activating an Aether Reactor so you don’t run out while trying to defend it. After you activate it, you’ll see two meters: One for its charge and one for its damage.

You need to make sure it charges up before being damaged too much - otherwise, you’ll have to repurchase access to it, which can be costly at the beginning of the match.

Repeat this process with the other two Aether Reactors and once you’ve done all three, the power will turn on. You’ll be notified of this, indicating step 2 is complete. Note that once the power is turned on, you can utilize the Pack-a-Punch machine in the main building of the village area where you started.

3. Grab the blueprint from the Firebase Z weapon lab

(Image credit: Activision)

Next, head into the weapon lab, which is to the right of the main area where you spawned from the teleporter. You’ll find it past the section with the AUG on the wall. Head all the way to the end to find the weapons lab and you’ll see the blueprint on the wall to the left. Grab it to start the next segment.

4. Collect the tank corpse eye

(Image credit: Activision)

After you’ve collected the blueprint, head to the opposite side of the map, towards the beach area with the trenches and tanks. Make your way to the end of this section and at the very end, you’ll see a tank that’s on fire with a corpse leaning against it.

Interact with the corpse and you’ll take its eye out. After a gruesome scene, you’ll be ready for the next part. Take the eye back to the weapons lab and place it in the retina scanner to the right of where you grabbed the blueprint.

5. Scan the eye in the Firebase Z weapon lab to get locker key

(Image credit: Activision)

Scanning the eye will open up a drawer beneath the computer, containing the locker key. Grab the key and run back to the main area.

6. Open lockers to get Mimics to spawn to obtain the Firebase Z Wonder Weapon barrel assembly part

(Image credit: Activision)

From here, head into the Barracks area, which is found straight ahead from the main area with the teleporter. Here, you’ll find two buildings with lockers. The one on the right has three lockers and the one on the left has six lockers.

What you need to do is start opening the lockers and as you do, new creatures known as a Mimics will appear - up to three of them. They’re a bit tougher than the regular zombies so do your best to take them out. One of them will drop a Barrel Assembly part indicated, so be on the lookout for it and pick it up when it spawns.

7. Use the computer to get the code for the Cold War Zombies dartboard

(Image credit: Activision)

Next is the most annoying step which you'll have to do to get the solution to the Cold War Zombies dartboard. Head back to the weapons lab and interact with the computer once more. You’ll see what looks like a pie chart on the screen with blinking segments. What you need to do is watch the blinking and take note each time it stops.

It will do this three times, and each time it stops represents the segment you need to take note of. You might have to use a stun grenade on a zombie to have enough time to watch all three parts. In total, it will take around 10-15 seconds to watch the entire sequence.

We recommend to take a screenshot (or video) of each time it stops so you’ve got a quick reference of each. Now, head back to the village area and go into the building with the Pack-a-Punch machine.

To the left of it is the Cold War Zombies dartboard on the wall. You can probably see where this is going, but essentially, you need to shoot the sections on the dartboard that correspond with the sections that lit up on the computer screen.

Keep in mind these sections are random each game, so you’ll have to memorize them or write them down every match you play. It’s best to take a screenshot of the dartboard itself, then compare it to the images you took before to figure out the numbers.

(Image credit: Activision)

Some players like to count the number of sections that light up on-screen to keep track. Either way, we recommend having the numbers ready to go before you shoot. Once you’ve figured out the three numbers, you’ll need to shoot those sections that correspond on the Cold War Zombies dartboard once, followed by the bullseye.

Make sure you shoot each section once and only once. And you’ll have to be quick -otherwise it won’t count. If done correctly, the Aetherium Converter will fall out of the wall, so collect it and then move onto the next step.

8. Use Mangler to acquire the Firebase Z Wonder Weapon power cell

(Image credit: Activision)

At this point it should be around round 10 for you (possibly later). The next thing you need to do is wait for a Mangler to spawn, which is an armored enemy that shoots a blast with its arm cannon. They typically spawn at round 15. For this step, you need to shoot its arm cannon as it’s charging up - and if done correctly, it’ll drop the power cell you need.

For best results, try using a shotgun. It’s possible to get it to work with a different weapon, but from our experience, the shotguns seem to work more consistently - as the timing required is pretty strict. Make sure you don’t actually kill the Mangler before shooting its arm cannon that drops the power cell.

If you accidentally kill it, you’ll need to wait for another to spawn. Luckily, they spawn frequently after round 15 or so.

9. Charge the Firebase Z Wonder Weapon power cell by surviving a full round

(Image credit: Activision)

Once it drops the power cell, take it back to the weapons lab and place it on the computer on the right side of the room (as opposed to the computer with the retina scanner) to charge it. After you place the power cell, you’ll need to wait a full round for it to charge. This means if you start on round 17, you’ll be able to retrieve it at round 19.

10. Craft the Firebase Z Wonder Weapon, the RAI K-84

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you’ve survived the full round and retrieved the now fully charged power cell, you’ll be able to craft the RAI K-84 at the workbench beneath the blueprint on the wall. You can now take it to the Pack-a-Punch machine to upgrade it, which will come in handy for those later rounds.