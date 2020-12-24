Netflix announces Cobra Kai season 3 is getting a surprise early release

Cobra Kai season 3 is all set to ring in the New Year in style. Netflix has pushed up the release date of the new season – it’s now heading to the streaming service on January 1, 2021.

Originally set for January 8, Cobra Kai season 3 sees Miguel aiming to recover from the fall at West Valley High which left him in a coma and seriously injured.

As a taster of things to come, Netflix has released a clip previewing the karate student’s road to recovery. In the minute-long video, Johnny visits his student in hospital – with the aim of quite literally getting him back on his feet.

Cobra Kai Spoiler Alert: This Season 3 sneak peek reveals what happened to Miguel after his big fall. pic.twitter.com/Bv9ajB5T1EDecember 23, 2020

Most tellingly, it appears Johnny has shaken off his downward spiral and is positioning himself once again to be Miguel’s mentor.

Cobra Kai has become a surprise hit for Netflix in recent months. The first two seasons of the Karate Kid sequel series were made available to stream in August after making the jump from its former home over at YouTube Red. It proved popular, too, with it becoming the most-viewed show on Netflix in September. Netflix has also renewed the series for a fourth season, coming at an as-yet-unannounced date.

Now, Cobra Kai season 3 is officially coming to the big time. 2021 couldn’t have got off to a better start, if you ask us.

