Claim $15 worth of goodies in action RPG Closers for PC with one of our free codes

Closers is an online game set in a ravaged version of Seoul, which is riddled with dimensional gates that spew out all sorts of aliens at the most inconvenient moments. The Closers of the title are teen psychic warriors, tasked with dealing with these portals and saving the world. You can download the game for free on Steam right now to join the fight as a super-powered adolescent – but to sweeten the deal, we're giving away 10,000 codes, each offering a regular treasure trove of in-game goodies worth $15. The codes are first-come, first-served, and you can take a, er, closer look at Closers by checking out the video below.

Claim your free code below:

What do you get?

A GamesRadar+ exclusive poster for your in-game dorm room

A Yukata costume full box set [Type D] variant

Two Small Plum Sodas (because hydration is important)

A Double Talisman Box (1-Day)

Bonus EXP 20%, Bonus Credit 20%

A Gardening Voucher (1-Day)

A Maid Service Voucher (1-Day)

How to redeem your Closers code:

Existing Closers Players:

- Run Closers from Steam, or the En Masse Launcher

- Click “Redeem Code” from the upper left corner in the launcher

- Paste in your code

- Items will be delivered in-game via the account claim

New Closers Players:

- Download the game from here

- Run Closers from Steam, or the En Masse Launcher

- Click “Redeem Code” from the upper left corner in the launcher

- Paste in your code

- Items will be delivered in-game via the account claim