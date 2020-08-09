Christopher Eccleston returns to Doctor Who for the first time in 15 years for new audio series

Fifteen years is a long time – even for someone with a blue box that can time-travel. But now, for the first time since 2005, Christopher Eccleston is finally set to return as the Ninth Doctor in a new Doctor Who audio series.

Titled The Ninth Doctor Adventures, Eccleston will appear in 12 “audio adventures” across four box sets from Big Finish. The first volume is set for release on May 2021, though details of the cast and story are being kept firmly within the Tardis for now. The remaining three volumes will follow in August 2021, November 2021 and February 2022.

“After 15 years it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor's world, bringing back to life a character I love playing,” Eccleston, who departed after just one series as the Time Lord, said.

Big Finish’s Chairman, Jason Haigh-Ellery revealed that he “first talked to Christopher about returning to the role of the Doctor at a fan convention in February this year.”

“Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly. I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us – and I'm excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor.”

For those unfamiliar, Big Finish has provided new Doctor Who audio-only stories for over two decades, with the likes of Tom Baker, Paul McGann, David Tennant, and John Hurt all reprising their roles as the various Doctors.

Now, it’s Eccleston’s turn – and it’ll surely be worth the wait.