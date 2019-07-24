Check out this ridiculously cool Limited Edition Marvel Super Heroes arcade cabinet

Can we just agree that Marvel has won 2019? Besides blowing our minds with Avengers: Endgame (which recently knocked Avatar off its #1 slot as the highest-grossing film ever), Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, they caused fans to spontaneously combust with hype at SDCC last week thanks to all those juicy MCU Phase 4 announcements . Now Arcade1Up are joining the party with a cabinet that brings back 90s Capcom classics Marvel Super Heroes, The Punisher, and X-Men: Children of the Atom, in 4 feet of condensed happiness. While a standard version had already been announced at E3 2019, this Limited Edition ups the ante with "exclusive artwork, a light-up marquee... 12" riser and Sanwa buttons and joysticks". Built in honor of Marvel Entertainment’s 80th anniversary, it’s available for preorder now via the Arcade1Up website and will set you back $399. You’ll need to move fast if you want to get your hands on it, though - only 8000 have been made.

"With the excitement around our recently announced Marvel cabinet, we wanted to provide our hardcore fans with something special to celebrate Marvel’s birthday," explained Tastemakers CEO Scott Bachrach in the press release. "We could not be happier with having a licensing partner like Marvel, which has been driving the world of pop-culture to new and exciting territories for the last 80 years."

(Image credit: Arcade1Up)

Armed with a "full-color hi-resolution 17-inch display", dual speakers, and the "real feel joysticks and button configurations that you remember from the arcade", this cabinet is a nostalgia-filled trip back to our collective youth. It’s the latest in a long line from Arcade1Up, too; besides cabinets featuring Mortal Kombat, Final Fight, and more, they’ve also announced a Star Wars version that brings back Atari games inspired by the original movie trilogy. Meanwhile, this ‘Marvel Super Heroes’ model throws in the eponymous game which was loosely inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet saga (and later evolved into the long-running Marvel vs Capcom series), an X-Men fighter that saw the cast of X-Men: The Animated Series reprise their roles, and a beat-‘em-up following Frank Castle as he hunts down the Kingpin. Being able to revisit these classics as authentically as possible is, as the kids say, 'pretty dope'.

But remember, you won’t have long to get your hands on this Limited Edition. There are only going to be 8000 of them up for grabs, and you’ll otherwise have to make do with the (still awesome) standard version.