Check out this deleted scene from Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon

After a month in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access, Raya and the Last Dragon is headed to home video. In addition to its Disney streaming options, the film is now available with a digital release.

Raya and the Last Dragon will also hit Blu-Ray and DVD on May 18th of this year.

With the at home release comes a whole host of bonus features from Disney's most recent animation project, including the below deleted scene.

This one goes out to all those who love seeing sketch animation storyboards before their finished product! The scene also reveals that Raya's sword had originally been intended to be magic.

The rest of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Raya and the Last Dragon bonus features include all sorts of goodies, check 'em out:

An Introduction to “Us Again” .

“Us Again” – An elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their passion for life on one magical night.

Taste of Raya – A dine along with Kelly Marie Tran and company.

Raya: Bringing it Home – How the teams behind the film finished the project amidst a global pandemic.

Martial Artists – Join Qui Nguyen and visual anthropologist Dr. S. Steve Arounsack as they share the inspiration behind the film’s action elements.

We are Kumandra – Meet members of the Southeast Asia Story Trust.

Outtakes

Fun Facts & Easter Eggs

The Story Behind the Storyboard with John Ripa

Deleted Scenes that include "Introduction", "The Bridge", "Escaping Namaari", "Dragon Blade", "Meet Boun", and "The Heart of the Dragon"

Raya and the Last Dragon is in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access on March 5.