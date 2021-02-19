Cheap gaming laptop deals - get a portable powerhouse for less right now

Getting a cheap gaming laptop deal is one of the best kinds of gaming deals we know. And the wintertime brings the best of them to us. We've seen plenty of big reductions to be had on these portable powerhouses, long after the sales-period madness, and with 30-series laptops on the horizon, that means everything that's slightly older is staring down the barrel of price cuts and discounts. This means we all win, as there's going to be a continuous production line of cheap gaming laptop deals to choose from.

Cheap gaming laptop retailers

US: Best Buy | Dell | Amazon | Walmart | Newegg | B&H Photo | Adorama

UK: Amazon UK | Currys | Argos | Very | Overclockers UK | Laptopsdirect | Box

Now is the chance to make your gaming more convenient or to upgrade your current laptop to something that can handle work and play. Whether you want entry-level or to invest in something that can handle games as well as a desktop PC, there are still some great offerings from retailers when it comes to cheap gaming laptops deals - there's often something for every budget.

We know our stuff, and what makes the best gaming laptops - features like ray-tracing, 4K resolutions, and super-fast Solid State Drives - and this prepares us well for sifting through the deals to present you with the genuinely good ones.

And that's the trick, of course, actually knowing when a cheap gaming laptop deals is a good deal when pretty much every retailer is hosting their own deals. Still, this is a strong time to get a gaming laptop – if you can find the prices that are worth getting excited about. And that's where we come in. We've rounded up all the best cheap gaming laptop deals the internet has to offer right now - and we'll endeavour to keep abreast of the ever-fluctuating cheap gaming laptop market this wintertime too so expect this page to change regularly!

Remember though, you may well want to team your new machine with a bigger screen to enjoy it even more so you'll need to peruse the deals to see if you can get one of the best gaming TVs or best gaming monitors cheap And don't forget: give the best antivirus software going a look just to make sure your brand new gaming laptop is well protected.

Cheap gaming laptop deals - US

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $699.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best-value laptops we've seen this week; an Acer Nitro 5 with a respectable 1650 graphics card at under $700. Even though it won't play the most advanced games on high settings (the processor won't cope with that), it's a very respectable starter build that's great value for money.View Deal

Dell G5 15 | 15.6" 1080p | i7-10750H CPU | GTX 1650 Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,010 $749.99 at Dell

Looking at Dell's own gaming range, this is a fabulous deal as it gets you the very definition of a cheap gaming laptop deal. This is a genuinely good gaming laptop (ray-tracing capabilities aside, unfortunately) and you get it cheap! Nice.View Deal

ASUS TUF FX505 | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 3750H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $900 $839.99 at Amazon

ASUS makes some of our favorite laptops and have recently been the ones really making a positive go at embracing the budget gaming laptop mark this year. If you're looking for something that can do a bit of everything for work and play, without breaking the bank, then this is it.View Deal

HP OMEN 17t | Starting at $899.99 at HP

The HP OMEN 17t is a capable gaming laptop that proves that you needn't compromise on power and performance for portable devices any longer.View Deal

HP Pavillion | 16.1" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899.99 at Best Buy

This is a very respectable laptop for mid-level gaming, and the standout is the 1660Ti graphics card. The processor may not be the strongest, but the GPU makes up for it. It's also sound value for money.View Deal

HP OMEN 15t | Starting at $949.99 at HP

This is a sleek and portable machine that can still deliver powerful game performance. Take advantage of this cheap gaming laptop deal while you still can.View Deal

MSI Alpha 15 | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 4800H CPU | AMD RX 5600M GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | + FREE headset, keychain, & mouse mat | $1,400 $999 at Newegg

It might not quite bag you ray-tracing capable or level of machine, but this MSI laptop deal is pretty much brilliant in all other areas. A sizeable SSD for storage and a robust set of components makes it great for a 'gaming+' laptop.View Deal

Dell G5 | 15.6" 1080p | AMD Ryzen 9 4900H CPU | AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,460 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

With 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, not to mention the freshly minted Ryzen CPU, this Dell model is firmly above-average in both price and performance. Thankfully, Best Buy has a healthy $160 discount on this G5 that more than takes the edge off, plus a free copy of Far Cry 6, making this a solid high-end buy.View Deal

MSI GL65 Leopard | 15.6" 1080p | i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2070 Super GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,800 $1,399.99 at Newegg

MSI laptops are always high on quality, performance, and power. And this one is bang on for all three. The 2070 Super graphics card is still an excellent performer in gaming laptops and the strong supporting case of a 10th-gen processor and solid RAM and storage means this is a sound deal.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 | i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,850 $1,699.99 at Dell

Ok not 'cheap' per se, but this is a great deal to get an Alienware laptop much cheaper than it usually would be. Get this Alienware laptop with properly beefy specs and a slimline design for $300 off right now at Dell. It's a seriously good deal - you can upgrade the SSD situation for a bit of extra cash too.

View Deal

Cheap gaming laptop deals - UK

Stateside readers don't get all the fun, and those in the UK can enjoy some cheap gaming laptops deals too right now.

MSI GF63 Thin | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H | GTX 1650Ti | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £799.97 £679.97 at Laptopsdirect

Sure, it's not going to blow anyone's socks off but it's got all the tools necessary to enjoy literally any game - you'll have to adjust some settings downwards of course but still, this is less than 700 quid!View Deal

HP Pavilion 15 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H | GTX 1650Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £799 at Amazon

With a 1650 Ti graphics card, this particular laptop manages to squeeze even more value out of an already affordable range. As such, this HP Pavilion is great bang for buck. Better still, you're getting the latest Intel processor generation. This deal is out of stock at the time of writing, but you can still lock in your order at this great price ahead of a coming restock. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H | GTX 1660Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £934.86 at Amazon UK

Acer's Nitro laptops are rightly some of the most popular in cheap gaming laptop land, and this model exemplifies that perfectly. A brand new 10th-generation processor lies in this excellent 1660Ti build.View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin | 15.6" 1080p | i7-0750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £1,100 £899 at Currys

Ray-tracing for below the four-figure mark alert! This is a great deal on a tried and tested model from a tried and tested - and trusted - brand. For safely below £1,000, this is the best way to get into raytracing gaming on a relative budget.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 | 15.6" 1080p | i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,999 £1,799 at Currys

With a whopping £500 discount, this top-end Razer laptop just became way more affordable. Compared to other laptops in Razer's stable, this delivers a beefier GPU and a much bigger SSD, and it keeps the comfortable and iconic Razer look. This is a fabulous price for a new, top-of-the-line machine.View Deal

