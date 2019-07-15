Save £70 on Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 wireless noise cancelling headphones

You know the ones. Those headphones you see and think can't afford. Now, however, you can at least save £70 on Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise cancelling headphones, at just £259.

The are the noise cancelling headphones as well - the one by which all others are judged and that everyone wants when it comes to only hearing what you want to hear. They let you adjust the level of noise cancelling for example from absolute silence (the preferred option) down to something a little less severe. The level of adjustability also extends to the EQ settings which are optimised to volume.

You can still use them to make phones calls or use things like Siri, and even talk to Amazon Alexa to play music, get news updates and check the weather. The Bluetooth connection will give you around 20 hours of wireless battery life (which extends to 40 hours if you use them plugged in). And when the battery does run out, just plug in the USB cable to charge it all up again.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.