CGI show Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is coming to Netflix next year

Capcom has confirmed yet another Resident Evil show is coming to Netflix – Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

The surprise announcement was scuppered somewhat by a premature tweet from Netflix Portugal, but the show was officially revealed a short while later at Tokyo Game Show.

Not much is known about the new venture, but the CGI series is thought to debut sometime in 2021 and looks to star the protagonists from Resident Evil 2, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness - Trailer pic.twitter.com/YaKwB5hHGkSeptember 26, 2020

This is, of course, in addition to the Resident Evil Netflix series that was recently announced by the streaming service after reports last year indicated that a live-action show was in the works .

“In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City," Netflix explained at the time, confirming the show boasts not just one but two timelines. "A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world."

No release date of casting yet – it’s clearly very early days – but we do know the Resident Evil Netflix series will, for now, consist of eight hour-long episodes.