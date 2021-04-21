Captain Marvel #30 will feature the first Carol Danvers story from her costume designer Jamie McKelvie

Jamie McKelvie, designer of Carol Danvers' now-iconic Captain Marvel costume, will create his first Captain Marvel story in July's Captain Marvel #30 as both writer and artist, as announced through SyfyWire.

McKelvie designed Danvers' first costume as Captain Marvel in 2012, which has formed the basis of numerous evolutions through the subsequent years as well as Carol's MCU costume – all of which come from McKelvie's original design. Even though he designed Carol's Captain Marvel costume, McKelvie has never worked on an actual Captain Marvel story – until now.

What's more, McKelvie's story will also include Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, another character whose costume McKelvie designed but who he's never created a story for.

"Despite designing both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel, I never had the chance to work on stories about either of them," McKelvie states in the announcement. "So I was excited to be asked to contribute to this issue, and get to tell a story that gets to the heart of how I see both Carol and Kamala."

McKelvie has recently been working on his creator-owned title The Killing Horizon, as well as teaming up with his long-time collaborator Kieron Gillen for a story in April 27's Batman: Black and White #5.

Captain Marvel #30 will be an oversized issue that also features a main story from the title's regular creative team of writer Kelly Thompson and artist Jacopo Camagni, which will conclude Carol's current arc in which she takes on a new, magic-themed costume while working alongside Doctor Strange (who recently became Carol's, uh, ally with benefits).

"Carol Danvers thinks she's seen it all, including a terrifying future that only she can prevent. Convinced that magic is the answer to her problem, she's about to face a hard truth: No magic in the universe can save her from herself," reads Marvel's official solicitation for Captain Marvel #30.

"Captain Marvel holds the lives of billions in her hands — and the decision she makes here will change her forever. Past, present, and future are about to collide!" it concludes. "Don't miss the oversized 30th issue of Captain Marvel, including a special story written and drawn by Jamie McKelvie, the original designer of the Captain's now-iconic red, blue and yellow suit!"

Here's a gallery of Jacopo Camagni's interior pages from the main story, along with the cover by Marco Checchetto:

Captain Marvel #30 is due out July 21. Watch for Marvel's full July 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

