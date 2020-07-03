You can now play as Captain America in Fortnite

Fortnite chapter 2 season 3 has enlisted Captain America as the next playable superhero for its free-to-play battle royale firefights.

The Marvel character is now available to purchase exclusively from Fortnite's in-game store for 2000 V-Bucks, which is around $20/£13 in real world cash. Check out his debut trailer below:

Read more (Image credit: Epic Games) It looks like Fortnite is getting a first-person mode

The Independence Day themed content includes Cap's full outfit, his shield (which acts as a pickaxe/backpack), and a fireworks emote, which costs 300 V-Bucks separately.

This isn't the first time that Steve Rogers' famous suit has appeared in Fortnite, however. Players were able to equip his shield as a throwable weapon as part of the battle royale's Avengers: Endgame crossover event last year, though Cap himself was nowhere to be seen.

The character joins the likes of Deadpool, Aquaman, and Harley Quinn as the next superhero up for grabs in Epic Games' hugely popular third-person shooter, and I'm sure will sell like hot cakes to Marvel fans eager to don the stars and stripes this July 4.