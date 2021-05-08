Capcom celebrates Resident Evil Village's launch by drawing a werewolf on the side of a Somerset hillside

Resident Evil Village is out now and terrifying players up and down the country, but brace yourself if you live in Somerset, UK, and decide to take a break from the action by going for a walk – those Lycans may be closer than you think.

A gigantic piece of artwork has appeared on the hills of Somerset. It shows off a cartoonish outline of a Lycan with the Resident Evil Village just below.

"We’re really lycan this massive piece of chalk artwork that has somehow appeared in the countryside, just in time for the #ResidentEvilVillage launch!" teases the tweet on the official Resident Evil Twitter account. "If you happen to be near Somerset (UK) you can go check it out yourself!"

GamesRadar+'s own Sam Loveridge reached out to ask where in Somerset the display could be found (it's a pretty big place!) and while there's yet to be an official response from the Capcom team, it looks as though it can be spotted on the Mendip Hills. It originally caused a bit of a kerfuffle as the image initially wasn't accompanied by the game's logo.

If you want to take a look for yourself, you probably shouldn't hang about; reportedly drawn in chalk, it's possible the sketch won't be there much longer thanks to the sudden damp spell we're experiencing here...

ICYMI, the accompanying demo has only been up for a short time, but it's already been modded to replace the monsters lurking in the dungeon section of the Resident Evil 8 castle demo with famous purple dinosaur, Barney, and it’s just as creepy to encounter him around the dark corners as it is the hooded figures originally in the game.

Resident Evil Village is out now on PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S , and Google Stadia.

"If I sound like I'm down on it in a few places it's only because the excellence of some parts only highlights some of the more ordinary moments," Leon explains in GamesRadar+'s Resident Evil Village review .

"The first half is great, the characters are interesting throughout, and exploring and unraveling the location never gets old. It's only in the latter half where things start to alternate between some good bits, some fumbles, and at least one moment of 'oh my God, what?!' shark-jumping excess that wouldn't look out of place in a Fast and Furious trailer... It feels like a fun but flawed mix between the camp excess of older games, and the more modern feel of the last installment.

"Resident Evil Village is an enjoyable, occasionally silly, monster hunt that's entertaining but almost completely resets all the incredible work Resident Evil 7 did to reinvent the series."

