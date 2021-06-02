Can the Hulk be controlled? Donny Cates & Ryan Ottley plan to try that out in new #1

A new Hulk comic book series launches this fall, from the superstar team of writer Donny Cates (Venom, Thor) and artist Ryan Ottley (Invincible, Amazing Spider-Man). Cates and Ottley's spin on the Hulk will find Bruce Banner discovering a "radical way to control" his Hulk persona.

(Image credit: Ryan Ottley/Frank Martin (Marvel Comics))

That sounds like a no-brainer, but as long-time comic book readers will attest - previous attempts to somehow rein in the Hulk have proven futile - only working to exacerbate the unruly Green Goliath. And Marvel seems to be aware of that, spelling out that this "extreme solution" could have some "massive consequences" and that it's a new method no one has tried before with the character.

"Marvel just gave me the keys to the strongest one there is," writer Donny Cates says in the announcement. "Haha... oh boy. You guys are just not ready for this. You're about to find out what happens when Ryan Ottley and I get angry... and guess what? Well... pretty sure you’re gonna like us a lot when we're angry."

Cates' passion for the Hulk is well-documented, often talking online and at conventions about having a unique pitch for the character for the past few years, and waiting for the right time to pitch it to Marvel. With Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's hit Immortal Hulk run ending in just a few months, now seems to be that time.

(Image credit: Ryan Ottley/Frank Martin (Marvel Comics))

For Cates, this new series takes the place of his long-running Venom ongoing for Marvel, which ends June 16 with Venom #35 (celebrated as the 200th issue of the Venom series as a whole). Just prior to this Hulk news, a new creative team was announced for Venom - writers Ram V and Al Ewing, along with artist Bryan Hitch. So if you look at it a certain way, this is a trade of Hulk for Venom between Ewing and Cates.

While this new Hulk series won't debut until November, the impending run will be previewed with a special prequel story in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk #1, which will be available free in participating comic book shops on August 14.

