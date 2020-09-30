Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6's new Foresight killstreak is now harder to find

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 6 update rolled out a powerful new Killstreak reward called Foresight yesterday, but Infinity Ward has already reduced the drop rate of the new ability.

Foresight is a special Killstreak in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 which reveals every upcoming safety zone on the Verdansk map. It's an incredibly useful and powerful tool, allowing your squad to reposition so you're never caught out in the encroaching gas. Infinity Ward announced in the tweet below that the drop rate of Foresight is being reduced.

A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms that addresses:- Players now die to gas while riding the Subway- Adjusted spawns in the S6 Mosh Pit to fix out of bound spawning- Increasing drop rate of the minigun- Decreasing drop rate of the Foresight killstreakSeptember 30, 2020

It's not hard to see why Foresight is being made even rarer in Warzone. Just below, you can see Twitter user Modern Warzone finding and activating Foresight from one of the many Bunkers scattered around Verdansk. Foresight doesn't even take up a Killstreak slot, because it's activated immediately once you pick it up.

Here's how the foresight "killstreak" works in Warzone.It doesn't function as a typical killstreak, once you've picked it up it automatically activates and doesn't take up a killstreak slot. #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare #Warzone pic.twitter.com/NWmEXSwabYSeptember 29, 2020

It seems like the new Killstreak was a little too readily available for Infinity Ward's liking. Reducing the drop rate of Foresight now means that the Killstreak will be even harder to find in Verdansk's bunkers (which is the only known location where Foresight can be found, as of right now).

Knowing where the remaining safe zones are going to appear on the map is a huge advantage. Foresight obviously remains available in Call of Duty: Warzone, and it remains to be seen whether Infinity Ward will further adjust the new ability.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for Call of Duty since Season 6 kicked off yesterday. Both Warzone and Modern Warfare players alike have been encountering a load of crashes on all platforms, but Infinity Ward expects a fix to be available at some point later today.

If you've been hit by a barrage of error messages recently while playing Warzone, you can head over to our complete Call of Duty: Warzone error messages guide for a quick fix.