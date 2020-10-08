Call of Duty: Warzone private lobbies have been found by players

It certainly looks like private lobbies will be making their way to Call of Duty: Warzone within the foreseeable future.

As first noted by Modern Warzone, Detectivewaffle and GlitchHunterz on Twitter, all of these players were both able to load into a private lobby for Call of Duty: Warzone earlier this week. In the images from the two users, they're actually able to somehow get into a private lobby in Warzone, and then successfully launch a private match of Mini Royale.

We got Warzone Private Match WORKING!! pic.twitter.com/NY3cpLQIp6October 6, 2020

This is without a doubt the most compelling evidence yet for private lobbies being introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone. Private lobbies have been a long-requested feature for the battle royale game, because they allow the host to modify the game rules to their choosing.

For example, a host could give players more starting health, or give them more health when downed. Warzone Easter Eggs are also a big thing among the player base, and a private lobby with friends would be the perfect opportunity for hunting down Easter Eggs and other secrets.

Right now, there's been no comment from Activision or Infinity Ward on the uncovered private lobbies for Warzone.

We can expect some pretty big changes to be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone in the near future, with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bearing down on us in November. Warzone has already had some big shake-ups of late, with the inclusion of a fast travel system by way of a Metro, and it's now apparently more popular than Fortnite, according to a recent teen survey.

