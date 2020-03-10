Call of Duty Warzone live times: Here's when you can play Modern Warfare battle royale

When are the Call of Duty: Warzone live times? Well, we have good news and bad news. The bad news is that the Call of Duty: Warzone live times are somewhat complicated by a number of requisites based around regions, access, and internet speeds. The good news is that you'll likely be able to get into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's free battle royale spin-off this evening.

Let's break it down. Call of Duty: Warzone goes live from 8AM PDT/11AM ET/3PM GMT, but only to those who already own the base game of Modern Warfare and, even then, you'll still need to download a 18-22GB patch first, with no pre-installing available beforehand.

Read more (Image credit: activision) 13 essential Modern Warfare tips to know before you play

If you don't own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you'll still be able to play Warzone for free later today, four hours after early access goes live, from 12PM PT/3PM ET/7PM GMT.

Unfortunately, the wait times may be even longer before you can actually play, as installing Warzone onto your platform of choice requires an 83-101GB download. Again, there's no pre-install available beforehand, so make sure that a) you have enough space on your hard drive and b) you're preferably hooked up to your internet with a wired connection, to reduce the download times.

It's also possible that, with a huge influx of players, Activision's servers may buckle under the pressure during Warzone's early stages, and we'll be sure to update you with any connection errors and downtimes that could arise as a result.

You can find more information about how to download Call of Duty: Warzone here, or why not check out the mode's unique Gulag feature here, which pits players against each other for a chance at reviving themselves back into the match.

Wondering if you should pick up the latest Call of Duty? Here's our Modern Warfare review