Call of Duty: Slipstream name found on Battle.net

Reference to a new Call of Duty game has been found on Battle.net, hinting at a possible name (or codename) and a potential theme.

The listing was picked-up by Tom Henderson, who spotted a reference to a Call of Duty: Slipstream, complete with assets hidden away on Battle.net. The listing is currently viewable on BlizzTrack. The logo for whatever this is doesn't give too much away, but it does appear to feature a sky masked behind the font and some Top Gun-esque vinyls on either side. Is it possible the next Call of Duty might be somewhat aerially based, or at least themed?

Call of Duty 2021 has updated on https://t.co/hsFaJ0phsm as "Call of Duty: Slipstream" with the attached logo. Looks very WW2 to me. pic.twitter.com/O35cusy2lWJune 29, 2021 See more

It's not exactly clear what Call of Duty: Slipstream is. It's possible that this is the full name for the next Call of Duty game but it could also be a codename for the game or the project name for some kind of closed testing phase. Besides the name and the logo, details are light.

A new Call of Duty this year is no huge surprise, however, the name Slipstream is. Reference to the new Call of Duty thus far has gone under the name Vanguard. The current rumors say that the next Call of Duty is set in an alternate version of the 1950s where WW2 never ended.

Not much is known about the game outside of that, but we do know a Call of Duty game is coming in 2021 and it is being developed predominantly by Sledgehammer Games. The studio's last main game was Call of Duty: WW2, so it would make sense that the studio would return to the setting, even if it is an alt-history version.

We don't quite have a date on when to expect to hear official news around the new Call of Duty, but it is unlikely to be far away. Considering the game is set to launch this year, we'd expect to hear about it sometime this summer. A possible reveal during Gamescom in August doesn't seem out of the question, though plenty of Call of Duty games have also held their own reveal events. For now, we will just have to wait for more news.

