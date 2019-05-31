Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered time paradox - here's how you get it

If the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot has you playing the original. Then you might want to tick off the Modern Warfare Remastered time paradox while you're there. You'll get a trophy or achievement, and break time as we know it. Win.

The Modern Warfare Remastered time paradox works because a passing character in the game goes on to become a significant player in later instalments. But, in the timeframe of the first, he's a no one you can kill. Or not, obviously because it breaks Modern Warfares 2 and 3.

It happens during the mission 'One Shot, One Kill' where you set out to assassinate ultranationalist leader Imran Zakhaev. However, in the background you'll see Vladimir Makarov in a vehicle parked behind Zakhaev. Here he's just a lieutenants but in later games he'll go on to lead the ultranationalist group's attacks in both Modern Warfare sequels.

If you take him out here you could stop all of that from happening, as well as earning the Time Paradox hidden Trophy or Achievement for your collection. Here's how you get it:

Keep an eye on Zakhaev as he completes his deal.

Move over to the back left vehicle to spot Makarov in the front seat.

When the time is right, take your shot on Zakhaev then immediately aim at the rear left vehicle.

Pump a few rounds into the front seat to eliminate Makarov, changing the future and collecting the Time Paradox award in the process. Good night!

