Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PC players will finally be able to uninstall parts of the game today

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players on PC will finally be able uninstall parts of the massive game later today.

As first reported by Eurogamer, Modern Warfare production designer Paul Haile revealed last night that PC players would finally be able uninstall parts of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare later today. The new feature will be introduced in an incoming update, which is expected to go live at some point later today on October 13.

tomorrows update will have mode specific uninstall options for PC MW owners.October 12, 2020

As of right now, before the new patch has launched, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes up a grand total of 225GB of storage space on PC. That's absolutely gargantuan by anyone's standards. Currently though, it's not known which parts of the game PC players will be allowed to uninstall, when the patch goes live later today.

As you might know, this feature has been commonplace for Modern Warfare players on PS4 and Xbox One for some time now. Console players have the option to uninstall parts of Modern Warfare, like the campaign, multiplayer, Specs Ops, or Survival modes, for example.

Earlier this week, Infinity Ward deployed a mysterious update for PS4 players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. It's not yet known what the new update will introduce, but since we're rapidly approaching Halloween at the end of October, the patch could be used to deploy the new Zombies mode for Warzone. Here's hoping, because Zombies in Call of Duty Warzone sounds like a cracking time.

For a look at the latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on all platforms, head over to our Modern Warfare patch notes guide for more.