Prepare yourself: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare doesn't have a zombie mode

If you were hoping for some undead action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare then you're out of luck, as there's no zombies mode in the latest Call of Duty. Campaign Gameplay Director Jacob Minkoff dropped the news in an interview with Playstation Lifestyle , saying that "we’re trying to create an authentic, realistic feeling world. We don’t have the flexibility to do something like put zombies in the game. That would compromise the feeling of playing in a world that feels realistic and authentic and relative to today’s conflicts and things we face".

From the sounds of it, this year's Call of Duty is leaning hard into the realism angle, and we thankfully haven't yet got to the stage of human history where glowing-eyed zombies are a reality thanks to a virus/curse/alien invasion. Minkoff mentioned that previous games like Black Ops 4 included zombies "because they focus on more of the stylized, graphic novel, super-hero experience, [so] they can have the much more ‘out there’ different types of gameplay in their games", whereas Modern Warfare is dealing with (perhaps) uncomfortably realistic issues like the terrorist cell al-Qaeda.

For Infinity Ward it sounds like there was simply no way to make a zombies mode work alongside real-life issues like terrorism, as according to Minkoff when it comes to gameplay and story progression in particular "knowing that we needed to keep it more similar across the different modes, we decided to really lean into that, and make it completely continuous". Looks like even without a zombies mode there's still going to be plenty to keep you busy in Modern Warfare, and we'll just have to wait until October 25 to see it in action.