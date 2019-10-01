How to download Call of Duty Mobile on Android and iPhone

If you're wondering how to download Call of Duty Mobile, you've come to the right place. The Call of Duty Mobile release date is today – October 1 – following a lengthy beta period in regions like Australia and Canada. You can download Call of Duty Mobile on both iOS and Android if you're itching for that COD fix before the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launch later this month. Here's all you need to know about how to download Call of Duty Mobile on iOS and Android.

How to download Call of Duty Mobile on Android

(Image credit: Activision)

Now that Call of Duty Mobile has released, you can find it on the Google Play Store by visiting the official Call of Duty Mobile Android page. Alternatively, simply search for "Call of Duty: Mobile" to find it in the list of apps. You'll know you've found the correct one because it's published by Activision and the icon image is of a soldier with a skull face mask.

How to download Call of Duty Mobile on iPhone

(Image credit: Activision)

It's a similar story if you're looking to download Call of Duty Mobile on iPhone or Android. You can visit the official Call of Duty Mobile iOS page, or search for "Call of Duty: Mobile" on the App Store. The icon is different to the Android one though; look for the same soldier in a different pose, with two characters behind him surrounded by yellow.

That's all there is to it! Call of Duty Mobile is 1.5GB in size so make sure you've got enough room on your device, then you're good to go.