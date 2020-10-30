Call of Duty leaker claims next year's game is "another Modern Warfare title"

Next year's Call of Duty game would be a follow-up to Modern Warfare. According to leaker Tom Henderson (via Dexerto), the 2021 release will be set in the "modern day."

Henderson tweeted that while he didn't want to detract from the upcoming release of Black Ops Cold War, "it's looking like CoD for 2021 is another Modern Warfare title of some kind." While Henderson says he doesn't have too much more information to go on, he seems fairly certain that the next game is a "modern day setting."

I hate to be "that guy" before BOCW has released, but it's looking like CoD for 2021 is another Modern Warfare title of some kind. Understandably not a lot of information as of yet, but it's a modern day setting. Modern Warfare 2 seems like the only logical next step?October 29, 2020

Given that Modern Warfare is the only modern-day setting within the wider Call of Duty ecosystem, Henderson speculates that "Modern Warfare 2 seems like the only logical next step." If the leak is correct, however, I wouldn't expect that name to stick. Henderson also speculates that a new Modern Warfare game could come bundled in with the remastered version of 2009's Modern Warfare 2.

Given the success of the current Modern Warfare, it seems likely that Activision would seek to repeat that success as soon as possible. It's worth noting, however, that this would only give Infinity Ward two years to turn around a new game, assuming they're maintaining control of the Modern Warfare series.

We're unlikely to find out more until next summer at the earliest, particularly as this year's game is yet to release and we'd expect next year's outing to release towards the end of 2021, but it'll be interesting to see whether Henderson's predictions come true.

