Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets DualSense adaptive trigger support on PC

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War just quietly added DualSense support on PC.

As first reported by Eurogamer earlier today on July 15, developer Treyarch looks to have just added support for the PS5's DualSense controller to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Specifically, support for the controller's advanced adaptive triggers were just implemented, and can now be utilized for Black Ops Cold War on PC.

As Eurogamer notes however, Black Ops Cold War players first discovered this addition to the game on PC earlier today because it wasn't mentioned in the new patch notes from Treyarch. Earlier today, Season 4: Reloaded launched for Black Ops Cold War, and although there were a brand new slate of patch notes published, there was no mention of DualSense support on PC.

If you're unfamiliar with the specifics of the new DualSense implementation, the adaptive trigger technology works brilliantly with shooters like Black Ops Cold War, making you properly squeeze the trigger to aim and fire. It's worth noting that this new addition for Black Ops Cold War only works if the console itself is plugged into the PC with a USB-C cable, as it won't work wirelessly at all.

This actually follows in the wake of two other third-party games receiving DualSense support on PC. Over the past couple months, both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Metro Exodus quietly received updates that enabled support for the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers . Just like Black Ops Cold War, there was never any official confirmation or announcement from the respective developers or publishers on the addition, and players were left to discover the brand new feature for themselves when they hooked up their DualSense controller to the game.

No one really knows why all three updates have snuck out quietly under the radar. It's nonetheless a great addition for all three games, as the DualSense controller is genuinely one of the more impressive pieces of gaming technology out there right now, but it's still a little odd.

