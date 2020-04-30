Burnout Paradise Remastered gets a Switch release date and a surprising price

Burnout Paradise Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 19, just over two years after it first arrived on PS4 and Xbox One.

According to EA's announcement , the new version of Burnout Paradise has been "optimized for Nintendo Switch" with open-world racing at 60 frames per second, high-res textures, and even some special pinch-and-pull map controls if you're playing in handheld mode. The new features also come with a higher price tag: Burnout Paradise Remastered for Switch will be $49.99, $10 higher than the initial price tag of the other versions.

You can find Burnout Paradise Remastered for even less on other systems these days, though you can't play those systems from the toilet. Unless you have a TV in the bathroom, or could maybe play on a gaming laptop? Though that sounds like a good way to burn your poor thighs.

Burnout Paradise Remastered comes with all eight of the original game's DLC packs bundled in, letting you tear around the street with bikes (which always seemed extremely dangerous for a Burnout game) and check out a whole new map with Big Surf Island. You can also participate in online multiplayer with up to eight players, or pass your Switch around to challenge your friends in local party play.

Just as importantly, Burnout Paradise Remastered includes all the songs from the original soundtrack, so you can jam along to Guns N' Roses, Avril Lavigne, and Jane's Addiction just like it's 2008 again.