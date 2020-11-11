Bugsnax Bugapedia: How to catch every Bugsnax

You'll want a list of every Bugsnax in the complete Bugsnax Bugapedia because there are 100 Bugsnax, and more than half of them are specifically needed to complete the game. In this guide, you’ll find advice on how to catch all 100 Bugsnax, split up into each area. The areas are listed in the order they appear in the in-game Bugapedia, which isn’t quite chronological, but is close enough. This guide covers tips, which tools are needed, what time of day the Bugsnax appear, and whether catching them forms part of a quest.

In some cases, your first trip to an area will deliberately be sparse in order to stop you from getting overwhelmed, so you may need to check back later to fully catch ‘em all. Also, you may see certain Bugsnax in the wild that, due to lack of equipment, you can’t catch yet. It can be frustrating, but all of the equipment comes readily available during the story, so don’t sweat it.

One last tip; every area has a certain type of Snakpod. In most areas, these are the last Bugsnax in the Bugapedia. If they aren’t, that means there is a boss battle Bugsnax only available as part of a character sidequest.

Garden Grove

Bugsnax Bugapedia: Garden Grove

Garden Grove is actually the second area you visit, but is listed first in the game. You won’t find much difficulty on any of the Bugsnax here, though one or two can be tricky to figure out, and it won’t be fully populated until you have all the gear in the second half of the game. Don’t try and fill the Bugapedia up before leaving, half of them won’t be there on your first trip.

Bunger

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - Burger Time

How To Catch: Make a Bunger run into another Bunger, by leading them with a trail of Ketchup. Once they are close enough, cover both Bungers with Ketchup so they run at each other.

Fryder

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - The Chips Are Down

How To Catch: Set a Trap beneath a Fryder and hit the Trap with Ketchup. The Fryder will scurry down into the Trap.

Shishkabug

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - Pest Control

How To Catch: Set a Trap along its path and wait for it to wander into it. If scared, it will hide in a bush, so chase it out by covering the bush in Ketchup for a Bunger to ram.

Sweetifly

Time Of Day: 4 am - 4 pm

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: It circles in the air, but will eventually settle down next to a Candy Patch. Set up a Trap by the Candy Patch, then wait for it to land.

White Strabby

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: Set a Trap and wait. White Strabbys have a simple walking pattern and can be caught easily.

Dr Sodie

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: No.

How To Catch: Set a Trap in the river and wait. Alternatively, use the Grapple Gun on Dr Sodie to pull it near, then Trap it.

Weenyworm

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Pop Quiz

How To Catch: Set a Trap and wait. If it sees you, it will stop, so back far enough away to make it move.

Cobhopper

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: Set up a Trip Wire between the treetops it jumps between. You can use another nearby tree, the fence, or the walkway above Garden Grove. It will take a little bit of time to adjust your aim up and down if you don’t catch it the first time.

Crispy Snakpod

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - The Big Scoop

How To Catch: Walk up to it on the wall of the cave and grab it.

Flavor Falls

Bugsnax Bugipedia: Flavor Falls

Flavor Falls is the first area that you arrive in, and just like Garden Grove, it will not be fully populated during your first time there. Some good advice for the game, but especially in the early areas, is to complete the quests first, then return later to sweep the rest up. This is also the first area with a boss Bugsnax, and has some hidden areas to look for.

Strabby

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - My First Bugsnax

How To Catch: Set a Trap and wait. This is the first Bugsnax you will catch in the game.

Pinkle

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - That’s A Relief

How To Catch: Use Ranch to keep it still, then use the Grapple Gun to pull the jar off before catching it.

Rootle

Time Of Day: 6pm - 4 am

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - More Bugsnax

How To Catch: Set a Trap and wait. If it sees you, it will stop, so back far enough away to make it move.

White Rootle

Time Of Day: 6am - 4 pm

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: Set a Trap and wait. If it sees you, it will stop, so back far enough away to make it move.

Green Lollive

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: Hit one of the small nearby Bugsnax with Cheese. The Green Lollive will swoop down and pick it up, making the Green Lollive slow, heavy, and low. At this height, it can now be trapped.

Inchwrap

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Dream Of Bugsnax

How To Catch: This will chase you as many Bugsnax do, but with one big difference - it chases you while buried underground. You need to lead it to some rocks, as it will be unable to burrow, and will come out of the ground, dazed. When it does, you can grab it with your net.

Sandopede

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - Yellow Submarine

How To Catch: Set up a Trip Wire along the Sandopede’s path and cover the Trip Wire in either Cheese or Ranch. The Sandopede will hit the trap, separating. Run up to the dazed parts to catch them, you need the front or back end for the Sandopede.

Sub Sandpede

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - Yellow Submarine

How To Catch: Set up a Trip Wire along the Sandopede’s path and cover the Trip Wire in either Cheese or Ranch. The Sandopede will hit the trap, separating. Run up to the dazed parts to catch them, you need the middle parts for the Sub Sandopede

Ruby Peelbug

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: There is a small, circular tunnel in one of the walls, on the central hill in the area. Lead Scout through it while setting up a Trap at the other end to push the Peelbug out.

Caramel Poptick

Time Of Day: Rain

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: Only available during rain in the hidden cave accessed by crawling under the vines. It’s the cave with the statue you find during Chadlo’s Throw Down quest. They hop everywhere, but in a small area, so it’s more luck than skill.

Twisty Snakpod

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: Walk up to it on the wall and grab it.

Wee Mewon

Time Of Day: Quest only

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - Throw Down

How To Catch: These creatures are attracted to Traps, so just set up a Trap nearby and catch one.

Mama Mewon

Time Of Day: Quest only

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - Throw Down

How To Catch: There are a few steps to this. First, you can only gain access to this area as part of the Throw Down quest. To start, you will need to catch its baby in a Trap, as explained above. However, make sure the Trap is in front of one of the stone statues, so the Mama Mewon will charge and daze itself. From here, use the Grapple Gun to make the sharp rock above fall onto the Mama Mewon. You’ll need to do this three or four times, until the Mama Mewon breaks in half. At this point, Chadlo will start to distract the Mama Mewon, and you need to wait for his distraction to lure it under another rock spike, so you can Grapple Gun it down again. The Mama Mewon will split again, and can now be caught with the net.

Simmering Springs

Bugsnax Bugipedia: Simmering Springs

Simmering Springs is the first real themed area you arrive at, and the first place the puzzles start getting tricky on your arrival. There is a little bit of skill needed here, but it is a gentle curve as Simmering Springs is all about trying out new methods.

Kweeble

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: Set up a Trap and lure it with Chocolate. Make sure you are not seen, otherwise it will run and hide in a bush. If it does hide, lure it out with more chocolate, and stay hidden.

Crapple

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: Set a Trap and wait. If it sees you, it will stop, so back far enough away to make it move.

Pineantula

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - Pen Pineapple

How To Catch: You will only be able to see its spines as it buries its body underground. Hit these spines with Chocolate or Peanut Butter (although you won’t have Peanut Butter when you first get to Simmering Sands) so that a Crabble attacks it, drawing it out. From here, you should be able to grab it in the Trap while it is above the sand.

Orange Peelbug

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: These Bugsnax hide in a log, but you can use Scout and his Remote Control Ball to push it out, and into the waiting Trap.

Razzby

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: Set up a catch and wait. It’s as easy to catch as Strabby.

Green Grapeskeeto

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - Green Day

How To Catch: Hit a nearby Bugsnax with Chocolate to lure the Green Grapeskeeto down. From here, it will swoop down and eat the Chocolate, making it bloated and easy to Trap.

Snakquiri

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - Undergrowth

How To Catch: They need to be caught in a Trap while in midair. The easiest way is to combine the Trap and the Launcher, but you can also catch the rockpool Snakquiri fairly easily by setting the Trap in the pool, waiting for the Snakquiri to land on top, then quickly slamming the Trap shut.

Tropicabug

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: Set up a Trap and wait. It will flee if it sees you, so make sure to keep a good enough distance.

Lovely Sweetiefly

Time Of Day: 4 am - 4 pm

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: It circles in the air, but will eventually settle down next to a Candy Patch. Set up a Trap by the Candy Patch, then wait for it to land.

Baja Tacroach

Time Of Day: 6 pm - 4 am

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: This version of the Tacroach only comes out at night, and is hidden in the inner of the stone circle area the Lovely Sweetifly lands on the outside of. It’s to the far left of the beach, slightly in from the wooden steps. Catching it is easier than finding it though: just set a Trap and wait. If it sees you, it will stop, so stay far enough back and lure it with Cheese or Hot Sauce.

Waffstackarak

Time Of Day: 4 am - 11 am

Part Of A Quest?: No

How To Catch: One of the more complicated catches of the game, here. Firstly, it only appears in the morning, but even then, it won’t appear until you use the triangle near where Wiggle stands to summon them. Then, they cause a tornado anytime you or another Bugsnak gets near them, so you need to set up a very low Trip Wire along their path - move off the beach to the area with trees - to stun them long enough to scoop them up.

Grumpy Snakpod

Time Of Day: All

Part Of A Quest?: Yes - The Big Scoop 2

How To Catch: These are probably the most hidden of the Snakpods. Find them in the little rockpools, inside Scout’s training area, or on the outside of the rock columns.