Brittany Murphy dead aged 32

Sad news for a Monday morning. Actress Brittany Murphy passed away yesterday after suffering a reported cardiac arrest.

A call was made to the Los Angeles City Fire Department on Sunday morning at 8am, and the actress was pronounced dead on arrival at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The 32-year-old made her name in ‘90s teen tent pole Clueless , in which her character received a dramatic makeover from then-it-girl Alicia Silverstone.

A few years later, the actress boasted a transformation all her own, shedding the pounds and dying her brown locks blonde.

Success in the likes of Sin City , 8 Mile and Girl, Interrupted followed. Although perhaps best known as a funny-bone tickler ( Just Married , Uptown Girls ), Murphy’s varied career included Drew Barrymore drama Riding in Cars with Boys , Don’t Say a Word and kooky slasher Cherry Falls .

Murphy also leant her distinguished vocals to 13 seasons of King of the Hill , as well as Happy Feet and Futurama: The Beast with a Billion Backs .

Murphy’s death follows the losses of acclaimed writer-producer Dan O’Bannon and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Jones on 17 December.

“My earliest memories are wanting and needing to entertain people, like a gypsy traveler who goes from place to place, city to city, performing for audiences and reaching people,” the actress once said. No word yet if her death will impact shooting of The Expendables .

In her memory, here’s a clip from Clueless ...

