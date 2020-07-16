Brie Larson shows off her Animal Crossing: New Horizons island and it's delightful

Brie Larson has shown off her Animal Crossing: New Horizons island in the lastest video posted on her YouTube channel, and it's truly enough to make anyone smile.

Larson explains that her original island is actually on the Switch Lite, which she has poured hours of hard work into, but because it couldn't be recorded, Larson gives us a tour through her new island set up on the New Horizons collector's edition Switch ( if you haven't seen the actor run off to fetch said switch in a previous video, you're in for a treat ). You can just tell how much Larson loves Animal Crossing, and it's honestly such a delight to see her eagerly go about creating an island all over again.

As part of the tour, Larson also answers questions submitted by fans. With many lighthearted questions like whether she would pick french fries or onion rings, to more serious questions about diversity behind the camera in the film industry, Larson also reveals that the Hamster villager Soleil is her favourite, and that Animal Crossing inspired her to start a garden during quarantine. The actor shares her thoughts on all kinds of topics and also offers recommendations and advice.

Larson only recently set up a YouTube channel , and from the videos posted so far, we've learned some interesting things about the actor, including how she auditioned for Star Wars and The Hunger Games during her career. Larson also made a guest appearance on First We Feast's series The Hot Ones where she talked about her great love for Nintendo. Screenwriter Gary Whitta just recently announced that Larson will be appearing on the Animal Talking YouTube show on July 23, following other guests such as Elijah Wood, Danny Trejo , and Sting .

It's always so much fun to see other people's islands, especially when they love the series as much as Larson does.

