Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page teases his role in Dungeons & Dragons movie

Regé-Jean Page, best known as the star of Netflix's period romp Bridgerton, has teased his role in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie – a project that no one really knows much about yet.

In a recent interview with Variety , he revealed that his character is a paladin. One of the standard playable character classes in the tabletop game, paladins are holy knights with divine spellcasting abilities. Traditionally crusading in the name of good and order, it's safe to say Page is playing one of the good guys.

"I’ve listened to a couple of Dungeons and Dragons podcasts in my time. I played a ton of JRPGs [Japanese role-playing games] and basically everything that’s come out of it," he explained. "I played a ton of Diablo as a teenager, so I’m used to the fact that I play a paladin – that’s just what I do, and I know what that means, to a degree. I watched my friends play Baldur’s Gate, so I’m like a second-generation Dungeons and Dragoner."

The D&D movie has been in development since 2015, with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley now on board to direct – the duo previously helmed action comedy movie Game Night starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. While we know the movie will be based on the popular fantasy tabletop roleplaying game, the rest of the plot details are being kept tightly under wraps.

According to Page, however, he was drawn to the movie due to the script, and he noted to Variety that it will be a "huge sigh of relief for Dungeons & Dragons fans everywhere." The movie's cast also includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

But before the Dungeons & Dragons movie arrives on the big screen in May 2022, we can next see Page in the Netflix action thriller The Gray Man, which also stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The movie, co-directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, centers on the conflict between a former CIA operative turned assassin (Gosling) and his ex-colleague (Evans).

"[Joe and I] like actors who are willing to continually reinvent themselves, and push themselves into new places," Anthony told Variety. "With Regé, we knew him as one specific thing over a short period of time, but he’s an incredibly talented actor, and he can move in a lot of different directions as a performer."