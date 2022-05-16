Homelander goes "f**king insane" in The Boys season 3 trailer

A new The Boys season 3 trailer has arrived, teasing the superhero show's return to Amazon Prime Video.

The teaser sees Starlight (Erin Moriarity) teasing how Homelander (Antony Starr) is going "fucking crazy" – though we, of course, have known that for quite a while now. Meanwhile, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has spent the last year not killing supes and instead working for the government, under the remit of Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid). But, it appears playing by the book is not working out, and Butcher has now got superpowers (for 24 hours) after taking a mysterious green liquid that's somehow linked to Supernatural star Jensen Ackles' new character Soldier Boy. Watch the new trailer above.

"It’s been a year of calm," reads the official synopses. "Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy."

Other returning players in The Boys' long-awaited third chapter include Dominique McElligott (as Queen Maeve), Chace Crawford (as The Deep), Nathan Mitchell (as Black Noir), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk).

While we wait for the new installment, which is available on Amazon from June 3, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time. The first three episodes of The Boys season 3 will be available at once, before releasing weekly.