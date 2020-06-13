Bomber Crew sequel moves from WWII to sci-fi as Space Crew revealed in first trailer

Aircraft-simulation and strategy game Bomber Crew is getting a new futuristic, space-themed sequel, announced during Saturday's Future Games Show event. Check out the first trailer for Space Crew up top.

The sequel takes you and your crew into a distant future where space travel is commonplace. Naturally, that means violent aliens are your biggest threat in Space Crew, and you'll need to strategically prepare your ship and crew for procedurally-generated and fast-paced space fights.

Your decisions on managing your carefully-placed crew will decide your fate and the fate of your comrades - do you relieve your radio operator of their duties to heal a downed gunner or avoid the risk of losing another crewmember? When a crewmember falls in battle they're lost for good, making these decisions particularly consequential. Bomber Crew is well-known for being challenging, and it sounds like the chaos isn't any easier to control in space.

"Like the first game, Space Crew is as hard as it is cute with players having to direct their crew in the heat of battle and upgrade their abilities across multiple missions in a procedurally generated campaign which ensures no two missions are alike," reads the official description.

Space Crew is chock-full of references to popular science fiction, which should add a healthy dose of levity to the otherwise dire situations you'll face, and ship-customization options make it easy to personalize your experience. Expect to take to the stars when the Bomber Crew sequel launches on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC later this year.